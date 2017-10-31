Camila Cabello is Havana great chart week
- 31 October 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Today in this most ghoulish of Halloween LIVE pages there's a treat for Camila Cabello, who is storming this week's singles chart and a tricky new EP release from Skepta. His pal Liam Gallagher will need some candy handy when he appears in front of the telly on a popular reality show, plus more acts are added to the All Points East Festival, from the makers of Coachella.
