More Cold Feet to air on ITV in 2018

Image copyright ITV Image caption John Thomson, James Nesbitt and Robert Bathurst are all set to return

The Cold Feet revival shows no sign of abating, with ITV announcing another series of the romantic comedy drama.

Production on the new six-part series - the third since the show returned in 2016 after a 13-year absence - will begin next spring in Manchester.

James Nesbitt, John Thomson, Hermione Norris, Fay Ripley and Robert Bathurst are all set to return.

Series creator Mike Bullen said he was "delighted" that viewers still felt "invested" in his "imperfect heroes".

"We've got plenty of trials and tribulations in store for them as they navigate their way through middle age," he said in a statement.

Ripley, who plays Jenny in the show, was quick to express her own delight at ITV's announcement.

The most recent series - which aired for the first time on Friday nights - reached its conclusion on 20 October.

It saw Nesbitt's character split from his girlfriend Tina after admitting infidelity, while Jenny and Pete (Thomson) renewed their wedding vows.

It also featured a cameo appearance from musician Damon Gough, better known as Badly Drawn Boy.

Image copyright ITV Image caption The artist known as Badly Drawn Boy appeared as a busker in the last episode

Victoria Fea, ITV's senior drama commissioner, said the channel was "thrilled" to commission another series, to air in 2018.

"The nation's love affair with Cold Feet continues," she said. "Mike Bullen's honest depiction of enduring friendship has a very special place in the audience's affections."

According to the channel, the most recent series achieved a consolidated average audience of 5.1 million.

Yet its Friday night slot was not popular with everyone, among them the television critic Emma Bullimore.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.