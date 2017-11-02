Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mindy Kaling is due to write the new series

If we needed more reasons to love Mindy Kaling, it's just been reported that she's working on a new TV version of hit film Four Weddings and a Funeral.

The star of The Mindy Project will write and executive produce the series.

The 1994 rom-com starred Hugh Grant as hapless Charles. It is now being made into a series with Richard Curtis, who wrote the film, also on board.

It will follow a group of friends through the five events of the title, according to Deadline Hollywood.

Kaling, who also starred in and co-wrote US sitcom The Office, is working with The Mindy Project's executive producer Matt Warburton.

The new format is being developed by US streaming site Hulu and Curtis will be an executive producer.

It is reported that it could follow a different set of characters in a different location each season, with the lead staying the same.

It's not yet known if the slightly dodgy 90s fashions will also be making a return, or whether it will be set in the US or UK.

The film, which made a star of Grant, tells the story of Charles and his group of friends living in London as they navigate the nuptials - and a sad farewell.

Curtis went on to direct a string of hits including Notting Hill and Love Actually, both also starring Grant.

