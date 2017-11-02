Image copyright Ferne McCann Facebook Image caption Ferne McCann with ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, the father of her newborn child

Reality TV star Ferne McCann has announced the birth of her daughter.

The 27-year-old broke the news on her Instagram page, revealing the girl arrived a week early.

The newborn's father, ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, 25, is currently standing trial over an acid attack at a London nightclub in April.

McCann wrote: "Welcome to the world my darling. Didn't expect to see you a week early. I'm so in love & bursting with pride. It's a girl."

First baby photo revealed

McCann, who is yet to name her daughter, also posted her first baby photo, featuring her child's hand.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, previously told OK! Magazine she was stuck between two names for a girl.

"I had a girl's name but I've just thought of another one I like so, if it's a girl, I'm going to see what the baby looks like and then decide between the two," she said.

Reacting to the news, one-time co-star Gemma Collins tweeted, "So emotional right now congratulations @fernemccann on your beautiful little girl."