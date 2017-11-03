Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Paz de la Huerta said Weinstein behaved "like a pig" during their alleged encounters

Another actress has come forward with an allegation that US producer Harvey Weinstein raped her.

Boardwalk Empire star Paz de la Huerta told Vanity Fair that Weinstein raped her twice in New York in 2010.

The magazine says the alleged assaults could see charges brought against the film mogul because they fall within New York's statute of limitations for rape in the first degree.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex made against him.

De La Huerta, 33, is one of more than a dozen women who have accused the 65-year-old of rape.

Many more have accused the Shakespeare in Love producer of sexual harassment and performing indecent acts.

De La Huerta, who played Lucy Danziger in Boardwalk Empire, claims Weinstein raped her in November 2010 after offering her a ride home.

"It wasn't consensual," she is quoted as saying about the alleged incident.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Weinstein has "unequivocally denied" any allegations of non-consensual sex

The actress goes on to claim that Weinstein raped her again the following month after turning up uninvited at her apartment building.

"I did say no, and when he was on top of me I said, 'I don't want to do this,'" she is reported as saying.

De La Huerta claims Weinstein left after promising to give her a stage role.

"I never heard from him again," she told Vanity Fair.

UK police investigating Harvey Weinstein are now looking at sexual assault allegations from seven women.

Police in New York are also investigating claims against the producer, including rape and sexual assault.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.