Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 3 November

Music News LIVE

It's New Music Friday wiuh tracks from Taylor Swift, David Guetta and RAYE, a gospel singer has spoken of her regret over performing at President Donald Trump's inauguration, Radiohead's Thom Yorke interviews Benedict Cumerbatch and we'll look back at 5 Things We Learned This Week.

Read more by TAPPING HERE.