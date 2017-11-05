Missed this week's entertainment news?

In a week once again dominated by news of sexual assault and harassment allegations, here are some of the week's other entertainment stories to make sure you're completely up to speed.

In what some people have called the TV gaffe of the year, Great British Bake Off co-judge Prue Leith accidentally tweeted the show's winner before the finale aired.

The writer and restaurateur later said sorry, saying she had been confused by the time difference between Bhutan and the UK.

A pier in East Sussex was found to be literally without peer after winning the Royal Institute of British Architects' Stirling Prize.

Hastings Pier, which reopened last year after a multi-million pound redevelopment prompted by a devastating 2010 fire, beat five other buildings to the prestigious award.

Here's a story you should definitely check out - the news that Sainsbury's is setting up its own vinyl record label.

Saint Etienne star Bob Stanley (pictured) is behind the first two releases, a pair of compilation discs adorned with striking modernist artwork.

Tony Hall may be all smiles in this picture, but he was far less optimistic about the future of British television in a speech this week.

Speaking in Liverpool, the BBC's director general said a potential funding shortfall of £500m over the next 10 years meant "an uncertain future" for homegrown British content.

Anna Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief for almost 30 years, was named the most powerful woman in media and entertainment.

Beyonce, Taylor Swift and JK Rowling also made the list of formidable females compiled by Forbes magazine.

This week also saw the news that this year's official Children in Need single will be a cover of Fields of Gold - one of Sir Terry Wogan's favourite songs.

Singer Katie Melua - who owes a large part of her career to Sir Terry's support and patronage - said it was a "privilege" to record a new version of Sting's 1993 track.

We also heard the patter of tiny feet from reality television star Ferne McCann, who announced she was now the mother of a baby girl.

"Welcome to the world my darling," she wrote on Instagram. "Didn't expect to see you a week early. I'm so in love & bursting with pride."

