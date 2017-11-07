Image caption Walsh appeared on the Strictly series in 2012

Judy Murray and Kimberley Walsh are among the stars set to sparkle on the Strictly dance floor this Christmas.

Murray, mother of tennis star Andy and a tennis coach herself, promised to be "every bit as bad as before".

She starred in series 12 of Strictly Come Dancing, when she was partnered with Anton Du Beke.

Former athlete Colin Jackson, football pundit Robbie Savage and presenters Katie Derham and Jeremy Vine will also star in the Christmas Day BBC One show.

This time Murray will dance with professional Neil Jones.

Former Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh will be reunited with dance partner Pasha Kovalev from series 10.

The 35-year-old said she is excited "to be back in the Strictly bubble for Christmas".

'Still bad'

BBC Proms presenter Katie Derham will once again dance with Brendan Cole and Radio 2's Jeremy Vine will be back with his professional dance partner Karen Clifton.

Image caption Robbie Savage and Ola Jordan during series nine of Strictly

Ex-footballer Robbie Savage confessed his dancing has not improved since he was last on Strictly in the ninth series.

"It's been six years since I was on the show and I am still as bad as I was then! I'm looking forward to getting back on the Strictly dance floor," he added.

The Strictly Christmas special will be hosted by regular presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, with Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli, and Shirley Ballas on the judging panel.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.