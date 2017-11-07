Marilyn Manson defends pointing prop gun at fans
7 November 2017
Entertainment & Arts
Marilyn Manson defends pointing a fake rifle into an audience hours after a mass shooting at a church in Texas, Sia beats paparazzi to the punch releasing a nude photo of herself to fans, Taylor Swift threatens legal action against a music blog connecting her to America's 'alt-right and a new Liam Payne music video.
