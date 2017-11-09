Pudsey Bear is a bit of an unlikely fashion icon, but he's become a muse for top fashion houses like Prada, Burberry and Miu Miu. They've created the first ever designer Pudsey ears to raise money for this year's BBC Children in Need. A whole host of celebs have modelled the headbands - which are usually yellow and furry - and pop star Selena Gomez has joined in too, with burnished leather ears as part of her collaboration with luxury handbag brand Coach.