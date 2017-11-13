Image copyright Reprise Records

Michael Buble is to return to the UK for his first performance since his son was diagnosed with cancer.

The star will top the bill at the BST festival in Hyde Park next July, which is currently his only UK gig in 2018.

Buble and his wife, actress Luisana Lopilato, cancelled all their professional engagements last November after their eldest son Noah, then aged three, began treatment for his illness.

In February, the couple said Noah was "progressing well".

By April, Lopilato was able to confirm that her son was cancer free.

"Thank God, my son is well," she told a press conference in Argentina, while noting that Noah still had a long way to go.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Buble and Lopilato put their careers 'on hold' following the diagnosis

"My son's recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups," she said.

Announcing his Hyde Park show, Buble said: "I can't wait to come over to see my fans in London. You guys have been patient and I can't thank you enough for all your support.

"And for those of you that haven't seen me live, well… I just haven't met you yet!"He is the third headliner to be announced for the BST festival series, alongside pop star Bruno Mars and Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters.

Buble and Lopilato also have a one-year-old son, Elias.

