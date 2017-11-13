Music News LIVE: 13 November
Coming up... Eminem debuts a brand new song at the MTV EMAs in London while Canadian singer Shawn Mendes scoops three trophis, Ed Sheeran returns to the stage after breaking both arms, Bjork recalls her childhood in Iceland on 6 Music plus reports the Spice Girls will reform in 2018.
