Stormzy had a good night at the MTV European Music Awards on Sunday 12 November - he won the award for best worldwide act for UK and Ireland and performed to thousands of fans at the ceremony in London.

However, it wasn't all plain sailing.

The artist accidentally went into the ladies toilet before his performance, only realising his mistake when hearing "bare girls" outside.

Documenting his mistake in a series of posts on Snapchat, Stormzy worried he would "look mad creepy" if he left the cubicle.

Luckily Stormzy's mate Kenneth was outside to help him dodge other guests and guide him to safety.

However, the escape attempt was interrupted by singer Anne Marie brushing her teeth opposite the marooned grime artist.

Unaware of Stormzy's predicament at the time, Anne Marie later found out about the saga on Twitter.

Luckily Stormzy managed to escape the toilet in time to perform his single "Big For Your Boots".

Stormzy performed on top of a police car

By George Pierpoint, UGC and Social News