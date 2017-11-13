Image copyright Reuters/Conde Nast Image caption Jones will take over from the long-serving Carter next month

Radhika Jones has been named as Vanity Fair's next editor-in-chief.

Jones - currently editorial director of the New York Times book department - will take over from Graydon Carter on 11 December.

She is the first female editor at the magazine since Tina Brown, who was in charge of the Conde Nast title from 1984 to 1992.

Carter, 68, announced in September he was stepping down from his post after 25 years at the helm.

Jones previously managed Time magazine's arts and entertainment coverage. Before that she was managing editor of The Paris Review.

The New York resident said she was "honoured to succeed Graydon Carter as editor and excited to get to work."

Dame Anna Wintour, artistic director of Conde Nast and editor-in-chief of Vogue, called Jones "fearless and brilliant".

Jones also got the thumbs up from Tina Brown, who described her on Twitter as a "smart, literary, stylish, new broom".

