Jimmy Fallon made an emotional tribute to his late mother on Monday night's episode of The Tonight Show.

The comedian cancelled his NBC nightly programme for a week following the death of his mother Gloria Fallon, who passed away with her son by her side.

Fallon described the 68-year-old as "the best audience", adding: "She was the one I was always trying to make laugh."

Fallon then fought back tears as he recounted a story about his mother.

"When we were little, my mum would walk us to the store - me and my sister - and we would hold hands. And she would squeeze my hand three times and say, 'I love you,' and I would squeeze back, 'I love you too.'

"Last week I was in the hospital, at her side, and I grabbed her hand and I squeezed 'I love you,' and I just knew we were in trouble," Fallon said with his voice breaking.

He went on to thank fans for all the support he and his family had received since his mother's death.

The presenter said everyone at the show would "continue to work really hard to bring some light and some laughter into the world."

He finished by promising his mother: "Mum, I'll never stop trying to make you laugh."

Gloria Fallon died "peacefully" on 4 November in hospital in New York. At the time, Fallon issued a statement saying: "Today I lost my biggest fan."

Separately, the talk show host's sister Gloria Fallon thanked fans for their messages, saying it "meant more than you'll ever know":

Skip Twitter post by @GloriaFallon123 Thank you to everyone who sent messages of love and support over the last few weeks--it meant more to me and my family than you'll ever know. — Gloria Fallon (@GloriaFallon123) November 13, 2017 Report

