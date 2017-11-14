Image copyright Joel Anderson/ITV Image caption I'm A Celebrity... begins its run on ITV on Sunday

Boris Johnson's father Stanley, former footballer Dennis Wise, boxer Amir Khan and Coronation Street's Jennie McAlpine are going to the jungle for this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Ten personalities will try to last three weeks with each other, and the local wildlife, in the Australian camp.

Other contestants include footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah, The Saturdays singer Vanessa White and Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas.

The ITV show launches this weekend.

Image copyright PA Image caption Stanley Johnson said Boris "may never find out"

Stanley Johnson admitted he had never watched the show, and said he had not told his son, the UK foreign secretary, because he had been instructed to keep his appearance secret.

"Don't tell me he's going to hear about it, it's very unlikely," he said, according to The Sun. "Knowing Boris, he may never find out."

Image copyright Nigel Wright/ITV Image caption Ant (left) and Dec will be back together after Ant's rehab

Around 10 million people tune in to the show every night.

This year, Ant McPartlin will return to co-host after a stint in rehab for alcohol and prescription painkiller addictions.

Here is the full line-up:

Stanley Johnson - former MEP and father of foreign secretary Boris

- former MEP and father of foreign secretary Boris Amir Khan - former boxing world champion

- former boxing world champion Shappi Khorsandi - comedian and author

- comedian and author Jamie Lomas - Warren Fox on Hollyoaks

- Warren Fox on Hollyoaks Jack Maynard - YouTube star and DJ

- YouTube star and DJ Jennie McAlpine - Fiz Brown on Corrie

- Fiz Brown on Corrie Georgia "Toff" Toffolo - from Made in Chelsea

- from Made in Chelsea Rebekah Vardy - wife of Leicester and England striker Jamie

- wife of Leicester and England striker Jamie Vanessa White - one of The Saturdays

- one of The Saturdays Dennis Wise - ex-Chelsea hardnut

