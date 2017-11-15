Miley Cyrus: 'One step closer to world peace'
- 15 November 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Coming up in Music News LIVE... Artists including Sam Smith and Miley Cyrus tweet their celebrations following Australia's historic same-sex marriage poll, Taylor Swift's new album Reputation is the US's biggest selling album in its first five days, Shakira postpones European tour dates due to a throat condition and Bjork shares a new song.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.