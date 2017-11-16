Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The film has had rave reviews from critics

Paddington 2 has severed ties with the studio co-founded by beleaguered Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein.

Warner Bros has now bought the rights from The Weinstein Company (TWC) and StudioCanal, which financed the film.

Paddington 2 producer David Heyman had said he was "trying to break Paddington out of prison" to ensure TWC did not distribute the film in North America.

Dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment. He denies non-consensual sex allegations.

TWC sacked Weinstein last month following the revelations.

Heyman, who also produced the Harry Potter films, said at the London premiere of Paddington 2 earlier this month that he was "looking for alternative distributors".

Paddington 2 is now out in the UK but will not be released by Warner Bros in the US and Canada until January.

The film stars Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Ben Whishaw and Dame Julie Walters.

It debuted at the top of the UK box office this weekend, taking £8.26m, knocking Murder on the Orient Express off the top spot.

