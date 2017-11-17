Entertainment & Arts

Despacito crowned king of the Latin Grammys

Luis Fonsi Image copyright Reuters

Coming up in Music News LIVE... Despacito is crowned king at the Latin Grammy awards winning four trophies, we speak to Noel Gallagher about his new album and his "cutting edge percussion", the man behind Big Shaq is revealed and rapper Ja Rule is "looking" for Banksy.

Read more by TAPPING HERE.