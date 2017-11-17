Despacito crowned king of the Latin Grammys
- 17 November 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Coming up in Music News LIVE... Despacito is crowned king at the Latin Grammy awards winning four trophies, we speak to Noel Gallagher about his new album and his "cutting edge percussion", the man behind Big Shaq is revealed and rapper Ja Rule is "looking" for Banksy.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.