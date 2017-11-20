Image copyright ITV Image caption This Morning's Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby checking Twitter to find out the programme has cut out

This Morning went off-air unexpectedly during Monday's live show, with ITV blaming technical problems.

Viewers were left unable to watch the morning programme, hosted by Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, for more than 12 minutes.

The presenters were chatting to guest Ben Fogle when the programme suddenly cut out.

ITV apologised for the glitch and said it was looking into what caused the problem.

Viewers were met with a message saying the broadcaster was "working hard to fix the issue".

Image copyright ITV

Fogle was discussing a recent vote in parliament when This Morning went off air, criticising the government for rejecting the premise that animals can feel emotions.

He joked about the disruption on Twitter, asking: "What did I say?"

ITV said a fault with the BT Tower caused the loss of transmission.

They said: "We would like to apologise to This Morning viewers after the programme went off air for 12 minutes today as a result of an issue at BT Tower, which affected the live feed to ITV.

"We are in contact with BT to establish the cause of this issue."

Audience members took to Twitter, however, and were quick to come up with with own theories.

This Morning's showbiz reporter Rylan Clark-Neal joked on Twitter he had pulled the plug after fellow reporter Alison Hammond was given an interview with Victoria Beckham instead of him.

ITV also made light of the situation asking Twitter users what they had done during the break in transmission, with some responding they'd chosen to do the ironing or make cups of tea.

Skip Twitter post by @thismorning What did you get up to while we were off air?



Did you put the kettle on, start tidying up... or perhaps you did something more fun! Let us know... — This Morning (@thismorning) November 20, 2017 Report

When the programme finally came back on air, Schofield and Willoughby seemed confused about the situation.

Schofield was reading comments on his Twitter feed to Willoughby and seemed to have only just realised they had fallen off air.

He later confirmed they had carried on as normal during the outage.

Former I'm a Celebrity winner Vicky Pattison lamented that her debut as a correspondent on the reality show had gone wrong.

"My big This Morning debut, man, and it's not even going out," she complained.

