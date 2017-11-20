Image copyright PrinceStone Image caption Mark Milsome was working on The Forgiving Earth when the incident occurred

A British camera operator has died while shooting a stunt sequence for a BBC drama in Ghana.

Mark Milsome, whose credits include Saving Private Ryan and Sherlock, was working on upcoming drama The Forgiving Earth when the incident occurred.

The BBC said it was "deeply shocked and saddened" by the news, calling Milsome "a much respected colleague".

His agent said he would be "greatly missed" and that an investigation into Saturday's incident was under way.

"We all need answers to this dreadful tragedy," said Sarah Prince of PrinceStone.

'Incredibly talented'

Milsome's many credits include Game of Thrones, The Theory of Everything and Bond film Quantum of Solace.

His agent said he was "an incredibly talented cameraman... a gentle gentleman [and a] genuinely loved member of the film industry family".

Cinematographer Seamus McGarvey was among those to remember Milsome on Twitter, calling him "one of the loveliest people [he had] ever met".

Skip Twitter post by @mcseamus So shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Mark Milsome. He was such a great cameraman and one of the loveliest people I have ever met — Seamus McGarvey (@mcseamus) November 20, 2017 Report

Director Mark Herman, who worked with Milsome on such films as Brassed Off and Little Voice, also paid tribute, saying he was "one of the nicest guys in the business".

Milsome started out in the 1990s as a clapper loader, working his way up the camera department to focus puller, camera operator and director of photography.

The 54-year-old leaves a wife and daughter, to whom his agent said he was devoted.

Formerly known as Black Earth Rising, The Forgiving Earth is a BBC co-production with subscription service Netflix about the prosecution of international war crimes.

Written by Hugo Blick, who wrote and directed thriller The Honourable Woman, it is provisionally set for transmission in 2018.

