Great Festive Bake Off line up revealed

Bake Off favourites Selasi Gbormittah and Val Stones are returning to the tent as part of a festive line up.

Channel 4 is to broadcast two episodes of the show over Christmas - each with four former bakers competing for star baker.

The shows will feature Prue, Paul, Noel and Sandi alongside eight bakers from previous series.

The signature, technical and showstopper rounds are also set to return, but with a seasonal twist.

Other bakers taking part are Paul Jagger, Beca Lyne-Pirkis, Benjamina Ebuehi, Rob Billington, Rav Bansal and Sandy Docherty, who all starred on the show when it was on the BBC.

Val Stones, 67, was most well known for dancing whilst baking and always being extremely supportive of her fellow contestants.

Stones is remembered for making an emotional leaving speech after being eliminated five weeks into the competition in 2016.

Selasi Gbormittah, 31, was also a firm favourite on the show, taking part alongside Stones. The banker was loved for being cool and calm, making it all the way through to the semi-final.

Paul Jagger, 51, a prison governor from series six, who was best known for his detailed lion bread, will also be appearing in the festive edition of Bake Off.

This is the first time that a special edition of the Great British Bake Off will air on Channel 4.

It comes weeks after Prue Leith accidentally tweeted the winner of the latest series more than eight hours before the final started,

