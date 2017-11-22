We barely recognise Noel Fielding as Alice Cooper
- 22 November 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Coming up in Music News LIVE... Noel as Alice, Stormzy says sorry for homophobic tweets and Nelly is to perform in Saudi Arabia to an all-male audience. Plus tributes are paid to 70s music heartthrob David Cassidy, John Lennon's missing diaries are found and Roger Waters and Brian Eno respond to Nick Cave's accusations of bullying over Israel gigs.
Read more by TAPPING HERE