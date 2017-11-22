We barely recognise Noel Fielding as Alice Cooper

Image copyright Getty Images

Coming up in Music News LIVE... Noel as Alice, Stormzy says sorry for homophobic tweets and Nelly is to perform in Saudi Arabia to an all-male audience. Plus tributes are paid to 70s music heartthrob David Cassidy, John Lennon's missing diaries are found and Roger Waters and Brian Eno respond to Nick Cave's accusations of bullying over Israel gigs.

