Prince Harry and Ms Markle announced their engagement in November
Meghan Markle was no stranger to the spotlight before getting engaged to Prince Harry - she was a familiar face on screens and red carpets thanks to her acting roles, appearances at fashion shows and charity work.
Before joining the Royal Family, she was best known for her role in legal drama Suits, and had small roles in films including Get Him to the Greek and Horrible Bosses.
The LA-born star is also a Global Ambassador for World Vision and has campaigned for the UN.
Ms Markle played paralegal turned lawyer Rachel Zane on Suits from 2011
Her character was seen getting married to Mike Ross (played by Patrick J Adams) in her final appearance on the show in April
Ms Markle had a small role as an FBI Special Agent in Fox's sci-fi series Fringe alongside Jasika Nicole, Joshua Jackson and John Noble
She's seen here alongside Christopher Jacot in the Hallmark Channel's 2014 romance film When Sparks Fly
Ms Markle volunteered as a fundraiser at Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC's Annual Charity Day in 2013
The actress walked the red carpet at the 2013 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto
Her interest in politics and humanitarian issues led her to speak at the One Young World conference in 2014, which gathers young leaders to develop solutions to world problems
She joined Nina Agdal, Shay Mitchell and Chrissy Teigen to take part in the DirecTV Beach Bowl, an all-star flag football game, in New York
She also tried her hand at mixing cocktails at the event
Ms Markle set up a website called The Tig, which covered food, travel, fashion and beauty, but closed her "passion project" last year with a message telling readers: "Don't ever forget your worth"
Ms Markle spoke at the Reebok #HonorYourDays event in Massachusetts in 2016
