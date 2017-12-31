Missed this week's entertainment news?

With a little thing like Christmas Day happening, we can forgive you if too much turkey, roast spuds and pudding have led you to miss some of the big entertainment stories of the week - like Jodie Whittaker's first appearance as the new Doctor and Strictly Come Dancing's Bruno Tonioli's emotional appearance on Desert Island Discs.

Luckily, you now have this handy round-up to help you get up to speed.

The world got its first glimpse of actress Jodie Whittaker in character as the Doctor on Christmas Day.

During the brief appearance, which saw actor Peter Capaldi regenerate after offering some sage words of advice to his new incarnation, Jodie said but two words: "Oh, brilliant". She was then seen plummeting from what seemed to be a crashing Tardis.

The 35-year-old Broadchurch star said she was "beyond excited" to take up the role and the offer had been "overwhelming, as a feminist".

Whittaker will fully begin her role next year alongside new assistants Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole.

Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played Louisa Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, died aged 68.

She was diagnosed with brain cancer in November and died on Christmas Eve.

"She was an actress, a ballerina and loved living her life to the fullest," her son Ryan told news site TMZ.

Other notable deaths this week included Gogglebox star Leon Bernicoff who died aged 83 after a short illness, Star Wars actor Alfie Curtis - who famously threatened Luke Skywalker at Mos Eisley Cantina in the 1977 original film, telling him: "I have the death sentence on 12 systems."

Bob Givens, the animator best known for his redesign of Bugs Bunny, also died aged 99. He also drew cartoon characters such as Tom & Jerry, Daffy Duck, Alvin and the Chipmunks and Popeye.

Model Chrissy Teigen and her musician husband John Legend were caught in a mid-air drama after their flight from Los Angeles to Japan was turned around four hours into its journey to Tokyo.

It was reportedly because a passenger boarded in error.

Avid tweeter Teigen documented the drama and continued to live tweet once she and Legend were put on another plane.

The model, who is expecting her second child, also explained why she and her husband had not used a private jet.

They eventually got to their destination on a later flight but as a consequence of the delay, Legend celebrated his 39th birthday somewhere over the Pacific Ocean.

Good Morning Britain topped a list of 2017's most complained about TV shows.

With typically understated aplomb, presenter Piers Morgan tweeted: "BOOM! No. 1."

It was revealed that a September episode featuring an interview with a gay conversion therapist had received 1,142 Ofcom complaints.

Morgan went on to decorate his tweet with two fist-punch emojis.

We also had a look at some of the things which you could be wearing in 2018.

From feathers to clear plastic, purple to polka dots, there were a wide variety of styles on display at London, Paris, Milan and New York Fashion Week.

With albums due from the likes of The 1975 and Ariana Grande, we also had a look forward at some of next year's music, which films you'll be watching and what's going on in the world of theatre.

