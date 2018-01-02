Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The couple met eight years ago

Reality TV star and socialite Paris Hilton has revealed she is engaged to actor and model Chris Zylka.

Hilton and Zylka, who have dated for two years, became engaged at the weekend while on a skiing trip.

And the ring - displayed in a photo posted on Hilton's Twitter account - is on the large side, to say the least.

Hilton wrote: "I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!"

Skip Twitter post 2 by @ParisHilton I said Yas! 👰🏼💅🏼💍💎 So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true!😍 pic.twitter.com/7b3QfrODgC — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018 Report

The couple were on a trip to Aspen, Colorado, when Zylka got down on one knee and popped the question.

Zylka, who starred in US drama The Leftovers, first met Hilton eight years ago.

Hilton told US magazine People that the engagement ring is "so gorgeous and sparkling".

