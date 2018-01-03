Image copyright PA Image caption Ann Widdecombe, Malika Haqq and Jess Impiazzi were among the first to enter the Big Brother house

Eight new celebrities walked (with their umbrellas) into the Celebrity Big Brother house on Tuesday evening.

This series is a little different to normal - the first batch of housemates are all female, although male contestants will be added later this week.

Channel 5 said it was launching the show with the female-only cast to mark the 100th anniversary of women over 30 being given the vote.

Former Liverpool player John Barnes will be the first man to enter the house on Friday.

"Putting the women in first and allowing them to settle and take control of the house before the men arrive will create an interesting dynamic," Tamsin Dodgson, Celebrity Big Brother's executive editor, told BBC News.

"How do the different groups cope with power and what impact does gender really have? Fundamentally though it will be a lot of fun to watch."

Here are this year's contestants (so far):

Jess Impiazzi

Image copyright PA

Jess is best known for appearing in MTV reality show Ex on the Beach.

She's also appeared in 2017's Dangerous Game alongside Calum Best and once dated Charlie Sheen.

Ann Widdecombe

Image copyright PA

Ann Widdecombe served as a Conservative MP from 1987 until 2010.

She appeared in Strictly Come Dancing in the year after she stepped down and made it to the ninth week with her partner Anton Du Beke.

Malika Haqq

Image copyright PA / Getty

You'll probably recognise reality TV veteran Malika if you've ever watched Husbands of Hollywood, Dash Dolls or Hollywood Divas.

But the 34-year-old is perhaps most famous for her association with Khloe Kardashian - the pair have been best friends since they were 15.

Amanda Barrie

Image copyright PA / Getty

Actress Amanda Barrie is the oldest contestant this year, entering the house at the grand age of 82.

Her TV credits include Benidorm, Holby City, multiple Carry On films and Are You Being Served?.

But she's perhaps best known for playing Alma Halliwell (also known as Alma Baldwin and Alma Sedgewick) in Coronation Street for more than a decade - leaving the soap in 2001.

Ashley James

Image copyright PA / GETTY

Ashley first shot to fame in 2013 after appearing in E4 reality show Made in Chelsea.

But she's now better known as a model, DJ and presenter - hosting her own show on Hoxton Radio every Friday.

Maggie Oliver

Image copyright PA

Maggie Oliver is a former detective with Greater Manchester Police who helped break up the Rochdale child grooming ring.

Her involvement was dramatised in BBC One's Three Girls last year - which saw actress Lesley Sharp portray her.

India Willoughby

Image copyright PA / Getty

Transgender newsreader India has previously worked as a TV reporter. As Jonathan Willoughby, she was a reporter at ITV Border in the north east and Cumbria.

She quit her presenting job in 2010 after a decade, but returned to TV five years later, having transitioned to a woman. She has recently appeared as a host on Loose Women and has also been a guest on This Morning.

Rachel Johnson

Image copyright PA

Journalist Rachel Johnson was the first housemate to be announced for this series of CBB - as Channel 5 revealed her name before Christmas.

She has edited The Lady magazine and written weekly columns for The Telegraph and The Evening Standard. She currently writes for The Big Issue and The Mail on Sunday.

As the sister of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, she isn't the first person in her family to do reality TV - as her father Stanley appeared in the most recent series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

