Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya is among five actors to receive a nomination for this year's Bafta Rising Star award.

Kaluuya is also up for a Golden Globe award for his turn in Jordan Peele's hit horror film.

The London-born actor also starred in TV drama Skins and will appear in upcoming Marvel film Black Panther.

The other nominated actors are Florence Pugh, Josh O'Connor, Tessa Thompson and Timothee Chalamet, who won praise for his performance in Call Me By My Name.

Chalamet played Armie Hammer's lover in the film, which has been hotly tipped to do well in the upcoming film awards season.

He also has a role in Greta Gerwig's comedy drama Lady Bird and previously appeared in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar and the US TV hit Homeland.

Thompson is currently starring as the female lead in the third instalment of the Thor franchise, Thor: Ragnarok.

She also stars in US TV series Westworld and played in civil rights activist Diane Nash in the film Selma. She also starred in Rocky spin-off Creed.

Pugh earned critical acclaim for her performance in 2016 film Lady Macbeth and has recently finished shooting Outlaw King with Chris Pine and Aaron Taylor-Johnson for release on Netflix.

She is also set to star on the big screen in horror film Malevolent, wrestling comedy Fighting With My Family and action thriller The Commuter, all set for release this year.

Peaky Blinders

O'Connor made his big screen debut in The Riot Club, followed by The Program and Florence Foster Jenkins, before taking on the lead role of Johnny Saxby in God's Own Country.

He's also starred in popular period TV dramas Peaky Blinders and Ripper Street. His is returning to TV screens as Lawrence "Larry" Durrell for the third season of The Durrells in April.

2018 celebrates the 13th year of the EE Rising Star Award, the only award at the Baftas voted for by the British public.

The winner will be announced at the Baftas on Sunday 18 February.

Previous recipients include James McAvoy, Kristen Stewart, Tom Hardy and John Boyega.

