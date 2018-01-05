Image copyright Getty Images

Stephen Fry is stepping down as host of the Bafta Film Awards after 12 years.

The long-time and much-loved presenter said it was "only right to stand down and let others take the Baftas on to new heights and greater glories".

He added: "What fun it will be to watch Bafta 2018 without my heart hammering, mouth drying and knees trembling."

Bafta thanked him for making the awards "such memorable and joyous occasions". A replacement will be named on Tuesday, when this year's nominees are revealed.

