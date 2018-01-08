Image copyright Reuters Image caption Oprah Winfrey's speech was a memorable highlight for many

Powerful speeches and statements of unity have dominated the 75th Golden Globe awards.

It was the first major Hollywood awards ceremony since the film industry was hit by sexual harassment scandals, with stars wearing black to honour victims.

Oprah Winfrey summed up the mood, saying "a new day is on the horizon" as she collected an honorary award.

The big film winner of the night was Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which took home four awards.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won four awards

It won the best film drama award, with its star Frances McDormand also picking up a trophy for best actress.

The Oscar-winning actress stars as a grieving mother who challenges police over the fact her daughter's killer has not been found.

Big Little Lies won the most awards in the television categories, including honours for its stars Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard. It was also named best limited TV series.

'Power of women'

Kidman won the first award of the night for her role as a victim of domestic violence.

She dedicated her win to her castmates, daughters and mother, saying: "Wow, the power of women."

The main focus on the night was on the current atmosphere in Hollywood and campaigns like Me Too and Time's Up, which are focused on bringing about change for women not only in the entertainment industry but also around the world.

Many winners and presenters at the Beverly Hills ceremony addressed the ongoing scandal - with host Seth Meyers setting the tone with his opening monologue.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Seth Meyers hosted the event for the first time

"Welcome ladies and remaining gentlemen," he told the gathered stars of film and TV, before saying: "It's 2018 and marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn't.

"For the male nominees in the room tonight, this is the first time in three months it won't be terrifying to hear your name read out loud."

It was Oprah whose speech had the biggest reaction, with stars applauding and rising to their feet.

Speaking as she was awarded the honorary Cecil B DeMille trophy - the first black woman to get the honour - she said: "Speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have.

"For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up!"

The theme was echoed by Laura Dern, winner of a best supporting actress for Big Little Lies, who said: "Many of us were taught not to tattle.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Laura Dern (left) with other Big Little Lies stars

"It was a culture of silencing, and that was normalised... May we teach our children that speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture's new North Star."

Barbra Streisand used her presenting slot to express outrage that she remains the only woman to win the best director award at the ceremony - and that was back in 1984.

"Folks, time's up," she said. "We need more women directors and more women to be nominated for best director."

Greta Gerwig, whose directorial debut Lady Bird was named best musical or comedy film, could be seen being hugged by her film's star, Saoirse Ronan, as Streisand made her comments.

Gerwig was not nominated in the directing category - an award won by The Shape of Water's Guillermo del Toro - but neither was any woman.

It was a fact that did not escape Natalie Portman's notice as she presented the best director award, pointedly referring to the "all male nominees".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Portman presented the best director award with Ron Howard

'Writing the story ourselves'

While many Britons had been nominated for honours, only three won.

Gary Oldman was named best actor for portraying Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour - a feat he revealed took 63 applications of make-up.

Ewan McGregor won the award for best actor in a television series for Fargo, while McDonagh picked up the best screenplay trophy for Three Billboards.

Irish actress Ronan was named best actress in a film comedy for Lady Bird, while James Franco won the equivalent award for best actor for The Disaster Artist.

In the TV categories, The Handmaid's Tale and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel did well, with two awards each.

Elisabeth Moss, named best actress in a TV drama for The Handmaid's Tale, dedicated her win to author Margaret Atwood, whose book is the source material for the series.

After reading a quote from Atwood, she told the audience: "We no longer live in the gaps... we are the story in print and we are writing the story ourselves."

They were apt words for a night when Hollywood seemed determined to turn a new page.

