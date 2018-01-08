Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mariah and Meryl had a bit of a seat mix-up at the 2018 Golden Globes

Seat fillers at awards ceremonies are normally paid a pretty penny to cover for celebrity guests when they go to the toilet.

At this year's Golden Globes, Mariah Carey did the job for free after accidentally taking Meryl Streep's seat during an ill-timed toilet break.

The diva tweeted that she found herself sitting next to Steven Spielberg and asked Streep to forgive her.

Luckily Meryl saw the funny side and said she could take her seat any time.

Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break.. took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg 😮😮 Cut to next commercial break, guess who comes back to her seat... — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2018

Here are some of the other memorable mishaps from award ceremonies of the past, which have taken place because of a bathroom mix-up...

Stormzy

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stormzy won Worldwide Act at the 2017 MTV European Music Awards

Stormzy revealed after the MTV EMAs last year that, moments before he was due to go on stage and perform, he got stuck in the women's toilets backstage at Wembley Arena.

The grime artist snapchatted the whole experience, saying he could hear "bare girls outside" the toilets, but didn't want to come out as it would make him look "creepy".

Luckily, he made it out to perform his biggest hit Big For Your Boots on top of a police car.

Harry Styles

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Harry Styles just made it to the stage to collect their Global Success Awards at the Brits in 2014

Back in 2014, when One Direction were still together (sorry, not on hiatus) one fifth of the band was noticeably missing from their Global Success award acceptance speech.

Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan were left to improvise and stall the audience until Harry was spotted running up to the stage to join his bandmates.

He told the audience, "I'm really sorry I was having a wee, the toilets are ages away!"

Renee Zellweger

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Renee Zellweger finally got her Golden Globe gong in 2001

Poor Renee had a bit of a Bridget Jones moment at the 2001 Golden Globes when she won the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Nurse Betty.

She was nowhere to be seen as her name was read out, leaving Hugh Grant to start accepting the honour on her behalf.

Luckily she managed to make it on to the stage, admitting she got distracted in the bathroom taking lipstick off her teeth.

Tinie Tempah

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tinie Tempah won Best British Breakthrough Act and Best Single at the 2011 Brit Awards

The 2011 Brit Awards were a bit of a nightmare for Tinie Tempah.

After finding out his song with Labrinth - Pass Out - had won Best Single, Tinie refused to accept the award until the singer came to the stage with him.

Unfortunately he'd got caught up on the way back from the toilet so poor old Tinie had to go it alone.

Christine Lahti

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Christine Lahti eventually got her hands on the Best Actress in a TV Series award in 1998

Renee Zellweger wasn't the first person to miss their own acceptance speech, that accolade belongs to Christine Lahti.

The Chicago Hope star won Best Actress in a TV series in 1998 but was in the toilets when Michael J. Fox made the announcement.

Robin Williams even came up on stage to make some jokes to fill the time, before Christine rushed to the stage, shouting "I was in the bathroom, mum!"

If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.