Joanna Lumley is to replace Stephen Fry as host of this year's Bafta Film Awards.

The Absolutely Fabulous actress will be the first female host since Mariella Frostrup co-presented with Fry in 2001.

He has presided over the ceremony 12 times since then, but has announced he feels it's time to "let others take the Baftas on to new heights".

Lumley got a rapturous reception when she received the Bafta Fellowship at the Bafta TV Awards last May.

This year's film awards ceremony will take place at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 18 February.

