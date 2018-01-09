Entertainment & Arts

Bafta Film Awards 2018: All the nominees

  • 9 January 2018
Related Topics
Bafta masks Image copyright Getty Images

The nominations for this year's Bafta Film Awards have been announced. Here are the contenders in the key categories:

Best film

  • Call Me By Your Name
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • The Shape Of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding British film

  • Darkest Hour
  • The Death of Stalin
  • God's Own Country
  • Lady Macbeth
  • Paddington 2
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Director

  • Blade Runner 2049 - Denis Villeneuve
  • Call Me By Your Name - Luca Guadagnino
  • Dunkirk - Christopher Nolan
  • The Shape Of Water - Guillermo Del Toro
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Martin McDonagh

Leading actress

  • Annette Bening - Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool
  • Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
  • Sally Hawkins - The Shape Of Water
  • Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Leading actor

  • Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
  • Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
  • Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
  • Jamie Bell - Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool
  • Timothee Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name

Supporting actress

  • Allison Janney - I, Tonya
  • Kristin Scott Thomas - Darkest Hour
  • Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
  • Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
  • Octavia Spencer - The Shape Of Water

Supporting actor

  • Christopher Plummer - All The Money In The World
  • Hugh Grant - Paddington 2
  • Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
  • Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

  • Daniel Kaluuya
  • Florence Pugh
  • Josh O'Connor
  • Tessa Thompson
  • Timothee Chalamet

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

  • The Ghoul
  • I am Not A Witch
  • Jawbone
  • Kingdom Of Us
  • Lady Macbeth

Film not in the English language

  • Elle
  • First They Killed My Father
  • The Handmaiden
  • Loveless
  • The Salesman

Documentary

  • City Of Ghosts
  • I Am Not Your Negro
  • Icarus
  • An Inconvenient Sequel
  • Jane

Animated film

  • Coco
  • Loving Vincent
  • My Life As A Courgette

Original screenplay

  • Get Out
  • I, Tonya
  • Lady Bird
  • The Shape Of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Adapted screenplay

  • Call Me By Your Name
  • The Death Of Stalin
  • Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool
  • Molly's Game
  • Paddington 2

Original music

  • Blade Runner 2049 - Benjamin Wallfisch, Hans Zimmer
  • Darkest Hour - Dario Marianelli
  • Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer
  • Phantom Thread - Jonny Greenwood
  • The Shape Of Water - Alexandre Desplat

Cinematography

  • Blade Runner 2049 - Roger Deakins
  • Darkest Hour - Bruno Delbonnel
  • Dunkirk - Hoyte van Hoytema
  • The Shape of Water - Dan Laustsen
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Ben Davis

Editing

  • Baby Driver - Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
  • Blade Runner 2049 - Joe Walker
  • Dunkirk - Lee Smith
  • The Shape Of Water - Sidney Wolinsky
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Jon Gregory

Production and design

  • Beauty And The Beast - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
  • Blade Runner 2049 - Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
  • Darkest Hour - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
  • Dunkirk - Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
  • The Shape Of Water - Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau

Costume design

  • Beauty And The Beast - Jacqueline Durran
  • Darkest Hour - Jacqueline Durran
  • I, Tonya - Jennifer Johnson
  • Phantom Thread - Mark Bridges
  • The Shape Of Water - Luis Sequeira

Make-up and hair

  • Blade Runner 2049 - Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn
  • Darkest Hour - David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji
  • I, Tonya - Deborah La Mia Denaver, Adruitha Lee
  • Victoria & Abdul - Daniel Phillips
  • Wonder - Naomi Bakstad, Robert A Pandini, Arjen Tuiten

Sound

  • Baby Driver - Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater
  • Blade Runner 2049 - Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini, Mac Ruth
  • Dunkirk - Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten
  • The Shape Of Water - Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille, Brad Zoern
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

Special visual effects

  • Blade Runner 2049 - Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson
  • Dunkirk - Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson
  • The Shape Of Water - Dennis Berardi, Trey Harrell, Kevin Scott
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Nominees TBC
  • War For The Planet Of The Apes - Nominees TBC

British short animation

  • Have Heart
  • Mamoon
  • Poles Apart

British short film

  • Aamir
  • Cowboy Dave
  • A Drowning Man
  • Work
  • Wren Boys

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites