Bafta Film Awards 2018: All the nominees
The nominations for this year's Bafta Film Awards have been announced. Here are the contenders in the key categories:
Best film
- Call Me By Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- The Shape Of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding British film
- Darkest Hour
- The Death of Stalin
- God's Own Country
- Lady Macbeth
- Paddington 2
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Director
- Blade Runner 2049 - Denis Villeneuve
- Call Me By Your Name - Luca Guadagnino
- Dunkirk - Christopher Nolan
- The Shape Of Water - Guillermo Del Toro
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Martin McDonagh
Leading actress
- Annette Bening - Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool
- Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
- Sally Hawkins - The Shape Of Water
- Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Leading actor
- Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
- Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
- Jamie Bell - Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool
- Timothee Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name
Supporting actress
- Allison Janney - I, Tonya
- Kristin Scott Thomas - Darkest Hour
- Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
- Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
- Octavia Spencer - The Shape Of Water
Supporting actor
- Christopher Plummer - All The Money In The World
- Hugh Grant - Paddington 2
- Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Florence Pugh
- Josh O'Connor
- Tessa Thompson
- Timothee Chalamet
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- The Ghoul
- I am Not A Witch
- Jawbone
- Kingdom Of Us
- Lady Macbeth
Film not in the English language
- Elle
- First They Killed My Father
- The Handmaiden
- Loveless
- The Salesman
Documentary
- City Of Ghosts
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Icarus
- An Inconvenient Sequel
- Jane
Animated film
- Coco
- Loving Vincent
- My Life As A Courgette
Original screenplay
- Get Out
- I, Tonya
- Lady Bird
- The Shape Of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Adapted screenplay
- Call Me By Your Name
- The Death Of Stalin
- Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool
- Molly's Game
- Paddington 2
Original music
- Blade Runner 2049 - Benjamin Wallfisch, Hans Zimmer
- Darkest Hour - Dario Marianelli
- Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer
- Phantom Thread - Jonny Greenwood
- The Shape Of Water - Alexandre Desplat
Cinematography
- Blade Runner 2049 - Roger Deakins
- Darkest Hour - Bruno Delbonnel
- Dunkirk - Hoyte van Hoytema
- The Shape of Water - Dan Laustsen
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Ben Davis
Editing
- Baby Driver - Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
- Blade Runner 2049 - Joe Walker
- Dunkirk - Lee Smith
- The Shape Of Water - Sidney Wolinsky
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Jon Gregory
Production and design
- Beauty And The Beast - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- Blade Runner 2049 - Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
- Darkest Hour - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- Dunkirk - Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
- The Shape Of Water - Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau
Costume design
- Beauty And The Beast - Jacqueline Durran
- Darkest Hour - Jacqueline Durran
- I, Tonya - Jennifer Johnson
- Phantom Thread - Mark Bridges
- The Shape Of Water - Luis Sequeira
Make-up and hair
- Blade Runner 2049 - Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn
- Darkest Hour - David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji
- I, Tonya - Deborah La Mia Denaver, Adruitha Lee
- Victoria & Abdul - Daniel Phillips
- Wonder - Naomi Bakstad, Robert A Pandini, Arjen Tuiten
Sound
- Baby Driver - Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater
- Blade Runner 2049 - Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini, Mac Ruth
- Dunkirk - Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten
- The Shape Of Water - Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille, Brad Zoern
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
Special visual effects
- Blade Runner 2049 - Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson
- Dunkirk - Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson
- The Shape Of Water - Dennis Berardi, Trey Harrell, Kevin Scott
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Nominees TBC
- War For The Planet Of The Apes - Nominees TBC
British short animation
- Have Heart
- Mamoon
- Poles Apart
British short film
- Aamir
- Cowboy Dave
- A Drowning Man
- Work
- Wren Boys
