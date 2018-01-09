Ant and Dec nominated for NTAs (again)

Image copyright PA

Ant and Dec have been nominated once again at the National Television Awards.

And, to be honest with you, there's a good chance they'll take home the prize for best TV presenter - as they've won it for the last 16 years in a row.

They're nominated alongside Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in the category.

The NTAs will be broadcast by ITV on 23 January and presented by Dermot O'Leary.

The winners are entirely decided by the public vote.

Other nominees this year include The Great British Bake Off, which receives a nod for best challenge show after broadcasting its first season on Channel 4.

It faces competition from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, MasterChef and Love Island.

This year will also see the first recipient of the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

The entertainment category was renamed in honour of the late TV presenter, who died in August, aged 89.

Here's the shortlist in full:

Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption The Great British Bake Off is nominated for best challenge show

Drama

Call The Midwife

Casualty

Doctor Foster

Game Of Thrones

Liar

Talent show

Britain's Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK

The X Factor

Challenge show

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Love Island

MasterChef

The Great British Bake Off

Crime drama

Broadchurch

Line Of Duty

Little Boy Blue

Sherlock

TV presenter

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield

Factual entertainment

Ambulance

Diana, Our Mother: Her Life And Legacy

Gogglebox

Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

Drama performance

David Tennant, DI Alec Hardy, Broadchurch

Jenna Coleman, Queen Victoria, Victoria

Sheridan Smith, Julie Bushby, The Moorside

Suranne Jones, Gemma Foster, Doctor Foster

Tom Hardy, James Keziah Delaney, Taboo

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

All Round To Mrs Brown's

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Celebrity Juice

The Graham Norton Show

Serial drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Serial drama performance

Barbara Knox, Rita Tanner, Coronation Street

Danny Miller, Aaron Dingle, Emmerdale

Lacey Turner, Stacey Fowler, EastEnders

Lucy Fallon, Bethany Platt, Coronation Street

Comedy

Benidorm

Peter Kay's Car Share

Still Open All Hours

The Big Bang Theory

Newcomer

Danny Walters, Keanu Taylor, EastEnders

Nathan Morris, Milo Entwistle, Hollyoaks

Ned Porteous, Tom Waterhouse, Emmerdale

Rob Mallard, Daniel Osbourne, Coronation Street

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Jeremy Kyle Show

This Morning

TV judge

David Walliams, Britain's Got Talent

Paul Hollywood, The Great British Bake Off

Simon Cowell, Britain's Got Talent / The X Factor

will.i.am, The Voice UK / The Voice Kids

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.