Radiohead deny suing Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey made headlines when she said Radiohead were suing her for copyright infringement - but the story just got a little more complicated.

The band's publishers have disputed her claims, saying no legal action has been filed against the star.

However, they are seeking credit on Del Rey's song Get Free, which they say copies elements of Radiohead's Creep.

The story started on Sunday, when Del Rey confirmed a report in The Sun that Radiohead were suing her.

"It's true about the lawsuit," she wrote on Twitter.

Radiohead rejected her offer of 40% of the song's publishing royalties, she claimed, demanding 100% percent.

"Their lawyers have been relentless," she added, "so we will deal with it in court."

It's true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn't inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing - I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 7, 2018

Radiohead's publisher, Warner/Chappell, has since issued a statement clarifying its position.

"It's true that we've been in discussions since August of last year with Lana Del Rey's representatives," it said.

"It's clear that the verses of Get Free use musical elements found in the verses of Creep and we've requested that this be acknowledged in favour of all writers of Creep.

"To set the record straight, no lawsuit has been issued and Radiohead have not said they 'will only accept 100%' of the publishing of Get Free."

Radiohead themselves were successfully sued by The Hollies over Creep's similarities to The Air That I Breathe.

Ultimately, the case was settled and Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood are now listed as co-writers for the song.

