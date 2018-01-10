Blue Planet II tops 2017 TV ratings
David Attenborough's underwater documentary series Blue Planet II was the most-watched TV show of 2017.
The 29 October episode - the first of the series - attracted more than 14 million viewers to BBC One.
Blue Planet II occupied the top four slots in the end-of-year top 10.
Strictly Come Dancing was the second most popular show, followed by I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, the One Love Manchester concert, Broadchurch and Britain's Got Talent.
The One Love concert was held to raise money for victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.
The Great British Bake Off was the most watched programme in 2016 with 15.9 million viewers, but was absent from this year's top 10 following its move to Channel 4.
The top 10 most-watched TV shows of 2017
This table has the highest-rated episodes of each programme, with any other episodes of the same show omitted.
|Rank
|Programme
|Channel
|Date
|Audience
|1.
|Blue Planet II
|BBC One
|29 October
|14.01m
|2.
|Strictly Come Dancing
|BBC One
|16 December
|13.01m
|3.
|I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
|ITV
|19 November
|12.69m
|4.
|One Love Manchester
|BBC One
|4 June
|11.63m
|5.
|Broadchurch
|ITV
|17 April
|11.61m
|6.
|Britain's Got Talent
|ITV
|6 May
|11.51m
|7.
|Sherlock
|BBC One
|1 January
|11.33m
|8.
|Call The Midwife
|BBC One
|19 February
|10.63m
|9.
|New Year's Eve Fireworks
|BBC One
|31 December
|10.4m
|10.
|The Moorside
|BBC One
|14 February
|10.23m
Source: Barb/PA
If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.