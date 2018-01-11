Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Clarke (right) with Lemmy and Phil Taylor

Eddie Clarke, the last surviving member of Motorhead's classic line-up, has died at the age of 67.

The band's Facebook page announced that the guitarist died in hospital after being admitted with pneumonia.

Clarke, whose nickname was Fast Eddie, played with Lemmy Kilmister and Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor in the heavy metal band between 1976-82.

He played on the first six Motorhead albums, later going on to form Fastway with UFO bassist Peter Way.

The social media statement also contained tributes from later band members including guitarist Phil Campbell.

He said: "Just heard the sad news that Fast Eddie Clarke has passed away. He will be remembered for his iconic riffs and was a true rock and roller, RIP Eddie."

The band's ex-drummer Mikkey Dee added: "This is terrible news, the last of the three amigos.

"I saw Eddie not too long ago and he was in great shape, so this is a complete shock. I was looking forward to seeing him in the UK this summer.

"Now Lem and Philthy can jam with Eddie again and if you listen carefully I'm sure you'll hear them, so watch out!"

