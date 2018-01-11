Image copyright ECASTER

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt has had her life support switched off two weeks after being in a car crash, according to reports in Australia.

The crash, which happened in New South Wales on 26 December, also killed her parents, sister and the other driver.

The actress, 29, who played Hope Morrison in the soap, had surgery after the accident but remained in a coma.

The decision to end her life support came a day after the funeral service for the rest of her family.

Home and Away paid tribute to her on Twitter.

Image copyright Falkholt family Image caption Lars, Vivian, Annabelle and Jessica seen together in a photo supplied to the media

At the time of the accident, Network Seven, Home and Away's broadcaster, released a statement saying: "Although her time on set was brief, once a part of the Home and Away family, always part of the family."

Falkholt's character first appeared when Hope and Raffy Morrison arrived in the fictional seaside town of Summer Bay.

Hope briefly worked at the garage, but ran away after stealing money from there and from Salt restaurant.

It emerged that her young sister Raffy - actually her cousin - was a sibling of the Morgan brothers in the soap, so Raffy stayed in the Bay with them when Hope was jailed for her crimes.

Image copyright SEVEN Image caption Falkholt (centre) played Hope Morrison on Home and Away

Falkholt's stint on the long-running series only lasted for 16 episodes and ended in November 2016. She then filmed a role in the US film Harmony, which is set for release this year.

Jessica's parents Lars and Vivian were killed instantly in the crash and her sister Annabelle died in hospital three days later.

Vivian Falkholt's brother Paul Ponticello spoke at their funeral, saying he thought he and his sister "would grow old together".

Australian police are still investigating the crash, which also killed 50-year-old Craig Whittall, who was driving the other car involved.

