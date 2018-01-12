Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 12 January

Coming up in Music News LIVE... we'll have the winner of this year's BBC Sound of 2018, Mary J Blige gets her Hollywood star, new music from the likes of Marshmello and Lil Peep; and Andrew WK and videos from Taylor Swift, Fall Out Boy and Alice Glass plus the 5 Things We've Learned This Week.

