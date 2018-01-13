Entertainment & Arts

Brit Awards 2018: The nominations

  • 13 January 2018
Jorja Smith Image copyright John Marshall/BRIT Awards
Image caption Critics' Choice winner Jorja Smith was announced ahead of the main ceremony, in February

The Brit Awards will be handed out to the best music acts from the UK and beyond at the O2 Arena in London on 21 February. The nominees are:

British male solo artist

  • Ed Sheeran
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Loyle Carner
  • Rag 'N' Bone Man
  • Stormzy

British female solo artist

  • Dua Lipa
  • Jessie Ware
  • Kate Tempest
  • Laura Marling
  • Paloma Faith

British group

  • Gorillaz
  • London Grammar
  • Royal Blood
  • Wolf Alice
  • The xx

British breakthrough act

  • Dave
  • Dua Lipa
  • J Huse
  • Loyle Carner
  • Sampha

Critics' choice

  • Jorja Smith - winner
  • Stefflon Don
  • Mabel

British single

  • Calvin Harris ft Pharrell / Katy Perry / Big Sean - Feels
  • Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson - Symphony
  • Dua Lipa - New Rules
  • Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
  • J Hus - Did You See
  • Jax Jones ft Raye - You Don't Know Me
  • Jonas Blue ft William Singe - Mama
  • Liam Payne ft Quavo - Strip That Down
  • Little Mix - Touch
  • Rag 'N' Bone Man - Human

British album of the year

  • Dua Lipa - Dua Lipa
  • Ed Sheeran - Divide
  • J Hus - Common Sense
  • Rag 'N' Bone Man - Human
  • Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer

British artist video of the year

  • Anne-Marie - Ciao Adios
  • Calvin Harris ft Pharrell / Katy Perry / Big Sean - Feels
  • Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson - Symphony
  • Dua Lipa - New Rules
  • Ed Sheeran - Shape of you
  • Harry Styles - Sign of the Times
  • Jax Jones ft Raye - You Don't Know Me
  • Liam Payne ft Quavo - Strip That Down
  • Little Mix - Touch
  • ZAYN and Taylor Swift - I Don't Wanna Live Forever

International male solo artist

  • Beck
  • Childish Gambino
  • DJ Khaled
  • Drake
  • Kendrick Lamar

International female solo artist

  • Alicia Keys
  • Bjork
  • Lorde
  • Pink
  • Taylor Swift

International group

  • Arcade Fire
  • Foo Fighters
  • Haim
  • The Killers
  • LCD Soundsystem

Brits Global Success Award

  • TBC

British Producer of the Year

  • Steve Mac - winner

