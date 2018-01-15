Image copyright Getty Images

The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan has died in London at the age of 46, her publicist has confirmed.

The Irish musician, originally from Limerick, led the band to international success in the 90s with singles including Linger and Zombie.

A statement from her publicist said: "The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session.

"No further details are available at this time."

It added: "Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

The Cranberries shot to international fame with their 1993 debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? and went on to sell over 40 million records worldwide.

Irish rock band Kodaline were among the first to pay tribute on social media.

Skip Twitter post by @Kodaline Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan! @The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends — Kodaline (@Kodaline) January 15, 2018 Report

In 2017 The Cranberries announced a tour including dates in Europe, the UK, and the US.

However, in May 2017, shortly into the European tour, The Cranberries had to cancel the remainder of the European dates as a result of O'Riordan's health issues.

The official Cranberries website cited "medical reasons associated with a back problem" preventing singer Dolores O'Riordan's from performing.

But just before Christmas O'Riordan had posted on Facebook saying she was "feeling good" and had done her "first bit of gigging in months", leading fans to believe she would soon be performing again.

O'Riordan split from her husband of 20 years, Don Burton in 2014. She and Burton, who is the former tour manager of Duran Duran, have three children together.

The singer suffered from bi-polar disorder and was spared a criminal conviction after an air rage incident in 2014.

