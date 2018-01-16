Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 16 January

  • 16 January 2018
Music News LIVE

Coming up in Music News LIVE... the music world reacts to the sudden death of Cranberries singer Dolores O' Riordan, the winner and nominees for the BBC's Sound of 2018 to play intimate gig in London, plus new music from Editors, Bleachers and Baby Driver actor Ansel Elgort.

