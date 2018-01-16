Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Andrew WK is also a producer and radio host in the US

Rock singer Andrew WK is to pay a speeding fine incurred by a fan who drove too fast while listening to one of his songs.

Luke Mitchell was driving down the M4 when he got carried away listening to Music's Worth Living For on Daniel P Carter's Radio 1's Rock Show.

Andrew WK, referencing his 2001 song Party Hard, replied: "The price of partying."

He then offered to pay the £100 fine because "he was responsible".

Skip Twitter post by @AndrewWK LUKE: I would like to pay this speeding ticket for you. I was responsible for the sonic party power that caused you to speed.



I'll Direct Message you now to get your information. Please let me do this for you. — ANDREW W.K. (@AndrewWK) January 15, 2018 Report

Thames Valley police, who issued the fine, then also chimed in.

Skip Twitter post by @ThamesVP You may "Want fun" and to "Party hard" but we want you to be safe. Drive safely dudes and party on (responsibly) 😎 — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) January 16, 2018 Report

But Mr Mitchell revealed he had turned down the singer's generous offer, asking Andrew WK to donate the money to a charity instead.

In return, the singer offered Mr Mitchell some tickets to see him live instead. Happy days.

