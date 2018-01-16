Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cumberbatch is the star of the BBC's Sherlock and Marvel's Doctor Strange

He's been a doctor, a detective, a king and a prince. Now Benedict Cumberbatch has become the president - of the drama school where he learned his craft.

The Sherlock star succeeds Timothy West as the president of Lamda (London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art), from which he graduated in 2000.

Cumberbatch said it would be "an honour to watch the next generation of actors, directors and technicians blossom".

West, Lamda's president for the last 31 years, welcomed the appointment.

"Lamda's president now should, I feel, be a visible and potent power in our profession," said the veteran actor.

"When I heard that Benedict Cumberbatch had accepted our invitation to take over the presidency, I was overjoyed."

Based in west London, Lamda is the UK's oldest drama school and recently opened a new building containing three performance spaces.

Other famous alumni include Jim Broadbent, Chiwetel Ejiofor, David Oyelowo and Dame Harriet Walter.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.