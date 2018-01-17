Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Allen has never been prosecuted over Farrow's claim he assaulted her in 1992

Dylan Farrow will appear on US TV on Thursday to talk about her sexual assault claim against Woody Allen.

"I am credible and I am telling the truth," Farrow will be heard saying in her first television interview.

Farrow has repeatedly accused Allen, her adoptive father, of molesting her when she was seven, claims the director has always denied.

A number of actors have distanced themselves from Allen as Hollywood's sexual harassment scandal continues.

They include Timothee Chalamet, who announced this week he will give his salary for appearing in Allen's next film to charity.

Allen was investigated over a 1992 claim by Farrow that he sexually assaulted her at the family's Connecticut home.

Prosecutors decided not to charge the film-maker and he has always denied the allegations, which he claimed had been fabricated by his former partner Mia Farrow.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Farrow, now 32, was adopted by Mia Farrow when she was two weeks old

In a series of tweets posted ahead of last week's Golden Globes award ceremony, Dylan Farrow reiterated her claims that Allen was a "predator".

"I think it's important that people realise that one victim, one accuser, matters, and that they are enough to change things," she will be seen telling presenter Gayle King on CBS This Morning.

The interview was filmed on Monday at Farrow's home in Bridgewater, Connecticut.

Previews of the interview will be shown on CBS on Wednesday, while the full report will air on Thursday.

Sexual misconduct in the film industry has been a hot topic since last October, when a number of women came forward to accuse producer Harvey Weinstein of harassment and rape.

Since then a number of other Hollywood figures have been accused, among them Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman and Steven Seagal.

