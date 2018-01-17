Image copyright BBC/AKA/Channel4/Aardman

The Bake Off singing cakes, Hey Duggee and Shaun the Sheep have all been nominated for the British Animation Awards.

Ethel & Ernest and We're Going on a Bear Hunt have also received nominations for the awards, which will be held on 15 March.

Videos for Sir Elton John and Katie Melua tracks are among those in the running for the music category.

The awards are held every two years and are now into their 22nd year.

The Great British Bake Off's singing cakes animation ran as a trailer ahead of last year's Channel 4 series, and received a mixed reaction from fans.

The advert showed cakes, pastries and breads singing to a rendition of We All Stand Together - originally by Sir Paul McCartney and the Frog Chorus.

It's nominated for best animation in a commercial and will face competition from the BBC's The Supporting Act - which was part of its Christmas campaign.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption John Thomson voices the role of three different characters in Scream Street: King Niles

Cold Feet actor John Thomson is nominated for best voice performance for his role in Scream Street: King Niles along with Vera actress, Brenda Blethyn, for her work on Ethel & Ernest, which is based on Raymond Briggs's graphic novel about his parents.

Image copyright BBC/Lupus Films Image caption Raymond Briggs' other work includes The Snowman and Father Christmas

The animation is this year's most nominated film and is in the running for four awards. Its competition in the best long form category includes We're Going on a Bear Hunt, adapted from Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury's classic children's book.

Image copyright Channel 4/Lupus Films Image caption Actress Olivia Colman is one of the voices on We're Going on a Bear Hunt

In the best music video category, Katie Melua's Perfect World, Mr Jukes' Leap of Faith and Sir Elton John's Rocket Man are in the running for honours.

The animator behind the latter music video comes from an Iranian asylum seeker who made his way to France by foot and spent six months in the Calais migrant camp known as The Jungle.

Majid Adin's Rocket Man animation features a man travelling from his home country to London - and the loneliness he feels once he arrives.

Image copyright BBC/Aardman Image caption Shaun the Sheep faces competition from The Amazing World of Gumball

In the best children's series category, Aardman's Shaun the Sheep is nominated, as is The Amazing World of Gumball and Dennis & Gnasher Unleashed.

Image copyright BBC/Studio A.K.A Image caption The popular CBeebies cartoon Hey Duggee is voiced by Alexander Armstrong

Fans of CBeebies will be happy - its shows monopolise the pre-school category with nominations for Hey Duggee, Twirlywoos and Sarah & Duck.

Winners will receive an award shaped like a sheep - a reference to the British Animation Awards' acronym (The BAAs).

A spokesperson for the BAAs said: "Every individual award given out on the night has been created by a different animator and are all unique artworks."

