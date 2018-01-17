Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 17 January

  • 17 January 2018
Music News LIVE

Coming up in Music News LIVE... there's a presenting shakeup at Radio 1, Billy Corgan hints at a Smashing Pumpkins reunion, Seal denies sex assault claims, Jack White announces first UK shows in four years and its a baby bonanza with new offspring for Kanye and Kim and Enrique Iglasias and his partner Anna Kournikova.

