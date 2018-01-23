Oscars 2018: All about the best actress nominees
Find out more about the nominees for the 90th Academy Awards, which will take place on 4 March 2018.
SALLY HAWKINS
Also starred in: Paddington, Blue Jasmine, Never Let Me Go
Nominated for: The Shape of Water
The character: Elisa Esposito, a mute janitor in a secret government lab who only communicates in sign language.
Oscar record: Hawkins has received one nomination for best supporting actress for her role in Blue Jasmine in 2013.
The critics said: Variety's Guy Lodge called Hawkins' performance in the film "extraordinary" and said the film was "lit from within by a heart-clutching silent star turn" from the actress.
FRANCES MCDORMAND
Also starred in: Fargo, Almost Famous, Burn After Reading
Nominated for: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The character: Mildred Hayes, a mother desperately seeking answers after her daughter is raped and murdered.
Oscar record: McDormand has been nominated for three Oscars for best supporting actress for her roles in Mississippi Burning (1999), Almost Famous (2001) and North Country (2006). She won the best actress Academy Award for Fargo in 1997.
The critics said: Manohla Dargis of the New York Times says McDormand's performance "tears the movie open by showing you what a broken heart looks like", crediting director Martin McDonagh for creating a narrative in which McDormand's acting can shine.
MARGOT ROBBIE
Also starred in: The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Nominated for: I, Tonya
The character: Robbie portrays the real-life controversial figure skater Tonya Harding as she battles to prove herself in her chosen sport. Harding is still best known for her connection to an attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan in the run up to 1994 Winter Olympic Games.
Oscar record: Robbie has been nominated for a Bafta and Golden Globe but this marks her first Oscar nomination.
The critics said: Owen Gleiberman in Variety describes Margot Robbie's performance as "canny, live-wire and deeply sympathetic". He says Robbie is recognised as a "major actress" for the first time.
SAOIRSE RONAN
Also starred in: Atonement, Brooklyn, The Lovely Bones
Nominated for: Lady Bird
The character: Christine 'Lady Bird' McPherson is a high school student, who deals with heartbreak and strained family relationships.
Oscar record: Ronan has two previous nominations - one for best supporting actress in Atonement (2008) and one for best actress in Brooklyn (2016).
The critics said: Tomris Laffly, writing in Time Out, says Ronan's performance is "entrancing", calling her "easily among the best and most intimate actors of her generation."
MERYL STREEP
Also starred in: The Iron Lady, Kramer vs. Kramer, Mamma Mia!
Nominated for: The Post
The character: Newspaper heiress Kay Graham joins forces with the paper's editor-in-chief Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) to uncover government secrets during the Vietnam War.
Oscar record: Streep has won three Oscars - best supporting actress for Kramer vs. Kramer (1980); and best actress for Sophie's Choice (1983) and The Iron Lady (2012). She has also received 17 nominations previously across both categories.
The critics said: Vanity Fair's Richard Lawson is full of praise, calling the film "the best Meryl Streep vehicle in years". He says: "Her performance in the film, while mannered and technical, is careful, dialled in, specific".
