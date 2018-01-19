Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kim Cattrall gave her blessing to Sofia Vergara (left) and Tiffany Haddish (right)

When Kim Cattrall ruled out appearing in Sex and the City 3, saying her relationship with her co-stars was "toxic", it looked like there was no prospect of the film ever being made.

But the actress, who played Samantha Jones, has now suggested two women who could play her part instead.

She endorsed Tiffany Haddish from Girls Trip and Modern Family's Sofia Vergara.

They are among the "many fabulous actresses to choose from that will make Samantha their own", Cattrall said.

The Liverpool-born actress played the PR executive in two films, as well as all six series of Sex and the City.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Would Sex and the City be the same with a new Samantha Jones?

She denied that her decision to turn down the third film was due to pay or "diva" demands.

Her latest comments came after Sarah Jessica Parker, who starred as Carrie in the long-running comedy-drama about a group of New York friends, suggested another instalment could still happen - without Cattrall.

"You know, who knows," she told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show. "Perhaps, we'll find a way. Right now I don't know."

She also suggested DeGeneres herself could take the role of Samantha - to which Cattrall replied on Twitter with two thumbs up emojis, saying: "She'd be fabulous."

Cattrall went on to say that fellow talk show host Oprah Winfrey was her first love and she'd also enjoy seeing "goddesses" Haddish or Vergara play the part.

It wouldn't be the first time a long-running character has been played by more than one actor.

Characters who've changed faces

Nanette Guzman, Frasier Crane's first wife, was played by two women in Frasier - Dina Spybey and Laurie Metcalf. In Cheers , she was played by British star Emma Thompson

- Dina Spybey and Laurie Metcalf. In , she was played by British star Emma Thompson Another Laurie Metcalf series, Roseanne , has had several changes of cast. Perhaps most notably, Roseanne's daughter Becky was played first by Lecy Goranson and then by Scrubs' Sarah Chalke

, has had several changes of cast. Perhaps most notably, Roseanne's daughter Becky was played first by Lecy Goranson and then by Scrubs' Sarah Chalke Aunt Vivian in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air was played by Janet Hubert-Whitten for three years, from 1990 to 1993, and then for another three by Daphne Maxwell Reid

was played by Janet Hubert-Whitten for three years, from 1990 to 1993, and then for another three by Daphne Maxwell Reid Briton Ed Skrein originally played Daario Naharis in Game of Thrones - but was replaced by Dutchman Michiel Huisman

- but was replaced by Dutchman Michiel Huisman EastEnders recently saw Jenna Russell take on the role of Michelle Fowler, which divided fans who were more used to seeing Susan Tully play the part. And in 2010, Jacqueline Jossa took on the role of Lauren Branning, which had been played by Madeline Duggan

recently saw Jenna Russell take on the role of Michelle Fowler, which divided fans who were more used to seeing Susan Tully play the part. And in 2010, Jacqueline Jossa took on the role of Lauren Branning, which had been played by Madeline Duggan There've been lots of changes in other soaps, including in Coronation Street. Tracy Barlow has been played by no fewer than four actresses - including Dawn Acton from 1988-1999 and Kate Ford from 2002 to present. Nick Tilsley's been played by a number of actors too - including Adam Rickett from 1997-2004 and Ben Price from 2009-2017

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.