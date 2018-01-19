Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

The inquest into the death of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan has been adjourned while the coroner awaits the results of "various tests".

The inquest, at Westminster Coroner's Court, has been adjourned until 3 April.

The singer died suddenly on 16 January aged 46.

The Irish musician, originally from Limerick, led the band to international success in the 90s with singles including Linger and Zombie.

